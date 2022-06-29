Singer R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex case

R Kelly was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison, after the multi-platinum R&B singer's conviction for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls for sex.

Kelly was convicted last September after a five-and-a-half week trial over accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit I Believe I Can Fly since the early 2000s.

He is among the most prominent people convicted of sexual misbehaviour during the #MeToo movement.

Earlier on Wednesday, women who testified against Kelly during the trial spoke about how he had promised to mentor them and help them to attain stardom, only to subject them to degrading sexual treatment and physical harm.

Many said the abuse led to mental health problems that persist.

The sentence was imposed by US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn Federal Court.