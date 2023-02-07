US charges Russian oligarch's associate over sanctions evasion

The Justice Department on Tuesday charged a Russian citizen, who is also a US resident, with aiding a sanctions evasion of a Russian oligarch and taking part in a money-laundering scheme.

Vladimir Voronchenko was in plot to receive $4 million to maintain four properties owned by sanctioned Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, read the indictment, unsealed in New York.

Mr Vekselberg had sanctions imposed by the US in 2018 in connection to Russia's meddling of the 2016 presidential election. He was redesignated in 2022.

The unsealed indictment said Mr Voronchenko presented himself as a businessman, art collector, art dealer and close friend of Mr Vekselberg.

Mr Vekselberg's properties, worth about $75 million, included an apartment in New York; an estate in Southampton, New York; and an apartment and penthouse apartment on Fisher Island, Florida.

He and his associates sought to sell the New York properties after sanctions were imposed in 2018.

The Justice Department also charged Mr Voronchenko with contempt of court for allegedly fleeing the US after he was served a grand jury subpoena.

It is believed that he fled to Moscowin May and has not been in the US since.