FBI searches Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach for classified documents

The US Justice Department on Wednesday conducted a search of US President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as part of its continuing classified documents investigation.

The search was conducted with Mr Biden's “full support and co-operation”, the President's personal lawyer Bob Bauer said.

“Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice and we agreed to co-operate,” Mr Bauer said in a statement.

He added that more information would be available after the search.

Wednesday's search makes the third known FBI probe of a Biden property. News organisations citing law enforcement officials on Tuesday said the FBI had searched his former Washington office in November.

The President's Wilmington, Delaware, home was searched by the FBI earlier in January.

A special counsel was appointed in January to investigate Mr Biden's handling of classified documents after his time as vice president under President Barack Obama and as a US senator.

Mr Biden's lawyers assert that the "documents were inadvertently misplaced" and it was a "mistake".

The FBI's unprecedented searches of the homes of a current president came after Mr Biden's teams previously found classified records in his Wilmington home and at the Penn Biden Centre of the University of Pennsylvania in Washington.