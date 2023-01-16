College basketball player Darius Miles and another man charged with murder in US

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near a campus.

Tuscaloosa Police Capt Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early on Sunday on The Strip. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.

Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington DC, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Capt Kennedy said.

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Capt Kennedy said on Sunday. They did not have any previous relationship, he said.

He said the driver of another vehicle, in which Mr Harris was a passenger, approached campus police near Bryant-Denny Stadium at 1.45am saying that someone had shot into the vehicle, and he returned fire. One of the suspects was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Capt Kennedy declined to disclose who fired the gun or was hurt.

An emotional Miles spoke to someone as he was being apprehended: “I swear I love you more than you can imagine.”

Miles was a reserve on the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide team. Alabama had announced before Saturday's game against LSU that he was out for the season with an ankle injury.

His biography has been removed from the athletic department website and the university said he “has been removed from campus” and is no longer on the team.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” a statement said. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

Mr Harris, Mr Davis and the driver of the other vehicle do not appear to be affiliated with the university, Capt Kennedy said.