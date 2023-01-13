Alabama tornado kills six people near Selma

A tornado killed six people in the southern US state of Alabama as it cut a 30km path through two rural communities near the city of Selma.

Another death was reported in neighbouring Georgia where severe winds from a giant storm system that swept across the southern US on Thursday knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in the state.

Debris surrounds a local business after a tornado tore through Selma city centre, in Alabama, on Thursday evening.

All the deaths in Alabama were in Autauga County, 66km north-east of Selma.

The tornado threw several mobile homes in the air, and at least 12 people were taken to hospital with injuries, Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director, said.

“It really did a good bit of damage. This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” he said.

In Georgia, a passenger died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Jackson during the storm, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue said. In the same county, south-east of Atlanta, the storm appeared to have knocked a freight train off its tracks.

Officials in Griffin, south of Atlanta, told local news outlets that a number people were trapped inside a residential complex after trees fell on it. A man in Griffin was trapped for hours under a tree that fell on his house before firefighters cut him free. A high school in the city was damaged, and pupils at four middle schools had to wait for their parents to pick up them after officials decided it was unsafe to run buses.

School systems in at least six Georgia counties on the southern fringes of metro Atlanta cancelled classes on Friday.

Nationwide, there were 33 separate tornado reports from the National Weather Service, with a handful of tornado warnings still in effect in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as of Thursday evening. However, the reports were not yet confirmed and some of them could later be classified as wind damage after assessments are done in coming days.

In Selma, a city that gained fame during the US civil rights movement in the 1960s, a tornado cut a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were on their side and power lines were left dangling.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said no fatalities had been reported, but several people were seriously injured.

“We have a lot of downed power lines,” he said. “There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

With widespread power failures, the Selma City Council held a meeting on the street, using lights from mobile phones, to declare a state of emergency. A high school was opened as a shelter, officials said.

About 40,000 customers were without power in Alabama on Thursday night, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks failures nationwide. In Georgia, about 86,000 customers were without electricity after the storm system carved a path across counties just south of Atlanta.

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville said that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and that crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.

Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon as impressive as they are difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.

In late November, 36 tornadoes were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, leaving two people dead.

Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University, said three factors came together to make Thursday’s tornado outbreak unusual and damaging: a natural La Nina weather cycle, warming of the Gulf of Mexico that was probably related to climate change, and a decades-long shift of tornadoes from the west to east.

The La Nina, a cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide, was a factor in making a wavy jet stream that brought a cold front through. But moisture was also needed for a tornado outbreak, Prof Gensini said.

He said the air in the US south-east was usually fairly dry at this time of year but, probably because of unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, the dew point was twice what it is normally. That moisture hit the cold front and everything was in place, Prof Gensini said.

