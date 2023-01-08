Biden’s El Paso visit leaves migrants wondering what's next

A small but determined group of protesters marched through the streets of downtown El Paso, Texas on Saturday ahead of US President Joe Biden’s trip to the border city.

Chanting “we want immigration reform,” they filed from a small concrete park nestled under the shadow of the rust-coloured fence separating the US from Mexico to a church where hundreds of migrants — many of whom do not have permission to be in the US —have been camped out as they try to navigate the US asylum process.

As the protesters approached the Sacred Heart Church, a group of migrants, many waving American flags, and some with tears in their eyes, shouted and clapped their thanks.

Many were too scared to stray more than a few metres from the church, where they had claimed sanctuary, for fear US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents might arrest them.

Among the marchers was a county commissioner and members of the migrant-advocacy group Border Network for Human Rights. They are calling on Mr Biden to rescind his expansion of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that lets the US border patrol turn asylum seekers away.

The programme was enacted as a health emergency policy under the Trump administration but has also been used by the Biden administration to block asylum seekers hoping to enter into the US.

Mr Biden announced a new, multi-faceted approach to immigration along the southern border on Thursday, which in part would see an expansion of Title 42 measures.

Under the new guidelines, migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti will have an expanded legal pathway to apply for entry into the US if they pass background checks and have a financial sponsor in America.

A Venezuelan migrant, expelled from the US and sent back to Mexico under Title 42, holds on to the fence of the National Institute of Migration (INM) building in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Reuters

But to be eligible to apply, the migrants must do so from their home country.

Migrants caught trying to enter the US illegally will not be eligible for the new parole programme and will be deported to Mexico.

A similar framework already exists for migrants from Venezuela.

Many are fleeing economic hardships and political instability in their home countries.

“The actions we're announcing today will make things better… but will not fix the border problem completely,” Mr Biden said. “There's more that has to be done.”

Immigration advocates fear the new policy will only make things worse.

Texas National Guard vehicles are pictured along the US-Mexico border in downtown in El Paso, Texas. Reuters

“The solutions that he put forward are not solutions,” said Fernando Garcia, Executive Director of Border Network for Human Rights. “The proposed online system didn't even work for the Venezuelans.”

A record 2.4 million migrants crossed into the US during the last fiscal year, which ended in September, overwhelming border patrol forces.

El Paso, which neighbours the Mexican city of Juarez, has received the bulk of recent migrants, forcing it to declare a state of emergency in December.

Shelters have been overflowing, with many migrants now sleeping on the streets.

Inside a welcome centre for the homeless just a few hundred metres from Mexico, Ender Gonzalez curls under an American Red Cross blanket.

Mr Gonzales, 28, walked for five months with his sister and her family to get here from his home in Venezuela, a journey that took them through the perilous jungles of the Darien Gap.

“It was really tough, there were kids crying, we were hungry,” he said.

It’s unclear how Mr Biden’s new policies will affect migrants like Mr Gonzales, who are already in the US but still trying to seek asylum.

“All I can do is wait,” he told The National.

Mr Garcia fears that many of the migrants in El Paso will eventually be deported.

“I'm afraid that based on the guidelines that were announced, the only future for them is expulsion,” he told The National.

On Sunday, Mr Biden is due to spend several hours in this working-class city of nearly 700,000 people, nestled between the jagged peaks of the Franklin Mountains.

“It's great that he's coming,” said David Stout, an El Paso County commissioner.

Mr Stout said he’s grateful for all of the federal assistance that El Paso received during the migrant crisis, but that it’s time to end Title 42.

“Title 42 I feel is a failed policy, it should not have been put in place in the first place,” he said.

Mr Biden has openly acknowledged that he doesn’t like the policy either, but seems to have been unable to find a better solution.