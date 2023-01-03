House Republicans begin year in chaos amid speaker selection

Republicans began their first day in power in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday dealing with a fiasco over who will be the next House speaker.

Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader in the House, has vowed to fight off any opposition as he looks to seize the speaker's gavel.

But he faces stern opposition from some within his own party.

The House speaker is one of the most powerful positions in Washington and second in line to the presidency.

Whoever holds the gavel controls the voting agenda, sets committee assignments and oversees the daily business of the lower chamber.

Departing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used the powerful position to shepherd through the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. She also set the schedule during both of former president Donald Trump's impeachments.

But a drawn-out process to select the speaker of the House could hamper Republicans' chances to quickly set up committees to investigate President Joe Biden's family and administration — something they promised voters during the midterm elections that they would do.

Conservatives have also indicated they want to undertake legislation that would focus on immigration and the economy.

Mr McCarthy needs 218 votes to win the speaker position. With Republicans holding a slim majority of 222 seats in the House, he has little room for error.

Hardline Republicans have repeatedly stated they do not intend to vote for Mr McCarthy.

Scott Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said Mr McCarthy has missed his chance to become speaker. He said the prospective House speaker “presented a vague ultimatum” after rejecting certain members' requests for him to commit to changing legislative norms and pursuing a handful of policies.

“Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be speaker of the House. He rejected it,” Mr Perry said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Nine members of the Freedom Caucus — made up of the most conservative Republicans in the House — previously wrote in a New Year's Day statement that proposals made by Mr McCarthy would limit representatives' ability to oust a speaker during their term.

“We have from the beginning made clear that we will not accept following Nancy Pelosi's example by insulating leadership in this way,” the group wrote.

Andy Biggs, a member of the caucus, is running a long-shot campaign against Mr McCarthy for the position.

With Democrats unlikely to do Mr McCarthy any favours by voting for him, the House could be in for a protracted process to select a speaker.

It would be the first time in a century that a House speaker is not chosen on the first ballot.

The opposition could force representatives to choose another candidate for the position.