Winter storm tracker: Buffalo pummelled as thousands remain without power

A deadly winter storm continued to batter the north-western Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, as thousands in the US remained without power.

Seven of the 28 fatalities recorded so far have come in Buffalo, a city in New York's far-west that hugs the Canadian border. Sunday's snowfall totalled more than one metre.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said a driving ban was in effect for non-emergency vehicles.

“Crews are out in the southtowns now as snow is falling at 3" (7.62 centimetres) per hour in some areas. This is why we need everyone to stay off the roads,” Mr Poloncarz said.

More than 26,000 customers were left without power on Christmas Day, according to poweroutage.us. More than 150,000 people throughout the US had no power.

“This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected, but try to have as merry a Christmas as possible today.

“Remember the holiday spirit and why we're a community of good neighbours.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state has deployed 200 National Guard members in the area to conduct wellness checks, deliver food and relieve first responders.

The state is still forecasted to face frigid condition.

Western New York was expected to continue experiencing snowfall until 4am on Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Ms Hochul told reporters that the White House would support the state's request to declare a federal disaster.

“This will go down in history as Buffalo's most devastating storm. This one is for the ages and we're still in the middle of it,” Ms Hochul said.

More than 1,000 flights across the country were cancelled as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracker FlightAware, compounding the travel chaos faced by travellers throughout the week. Nearly 6,000 flights were cancelled on Christmas Eve.

Severe wind chills were experienced throughout the US as well, with Madison, Wisconsin, facing temperatures as low as -47C.

And city officials in the southern city of Jackson, Mississippi, told residents they must boil drinking water until further notice because of lines bursting in the sub-zero conditions.

Officials in Kentucky had also confirmed at least three storm-related deaths.

The storm was the product of a weather storm caused by cold temperatures from the Northern Great Plains to the US-Mexico border last week.

Nearly 60 per cent of the US was under some winter weather advisory ranging from th Great Lakes down to the southern border, the NWS said.

