Two Americans injured in Jerusalem bombings

Two US citizens were among those injured in Tuesday's bomb attacks in Jerusalem, the US ambassador to Israel said.

A teenager was killed and at least 18 people were wounded in bombings at Jerusalem bus stops in what Israel is labelling suspected Palestinian attacks.

Several people were in critical condition after the first explosion in West Jerusalem.

Tom Nides, the US ambassador to Israel, said two Americans were among those injured but they were expected to recover.

“As we head into Thanksgiving, I am grateful that they will recover,” he said on Twitter.

The person killed was identified as 15-year-old Aryeh Schupak, who was heading to a Jewish seminary when the blast occurred. Aryeh was also a Canadian citizen, Canada’s ambassador to Israel, Lisa Stadelbauer, confirmed.

Tuesday's blasts came hours after Israeli forces killed a 16-year-old Palestinian during a night-time raid in the occupied West Bank.

Tension has been high since a string of Palestinian attacks in Israel earlier this year, in which 19 people were killed, prompting almost daily Israeli raids in Palestinian territory.

At least another 10 Israelis were killed in recent attacks.