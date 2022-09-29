Search for migrants after boat sinks off Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian hits

Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued after their boat sank on Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in south-west Florida.

But 20 more might be missing, officials said.

The four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank because of inclement weather, the US Customs and Border Protection's Walter Slosar said on Twitter.

#Breaking @USCG crews rescued 3 people in the water about 2 miles south of Boca Chica. They were brought to the local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration. Air crews are still searching. #SAR #DontTakeToTheSea — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 28, 2022

The US Coast Guard started a search for 23 people and found three survivors about three kilometres south of the island chain, officials said.

The survivors were taken to a local hospital and treated for exhaustion and dehydration.

Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.