Search for migrants after boat sinks off Florida Keys as Hurricane Ian hits

Officials say four Cuban migrants swam to shore and three were rescued from the ocean but 20 more are feared missing

Hurricane Ian intensified to just short of Category 5 on Wednesday as its heavy wind began to hit southern Florida. AFP
Associated Press
Sep 29, 2022
Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued after their boat sank on Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in south-west Florida.

But 20 more might be missing, officials said.

The four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank because of inclement weather, the US Customs and Border Protection's Walter Slosar said on Twitter.

The US Coast Guard started a search for 23 people and found three survivors about three kilometres south of the island chain, officials said.

The survivors were taken to a local hospital and treated for exhaustion and dehydration.

Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.

Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south in Florida. The storm made US landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 225 kilometres per hour in some areas. AFP

Updated: September 29, 2022, 9:37 AM
