US celebrates Abraham Accords anniversary

'These agreements make once-impossible things possible,' State Department says

Celebrations at the wedding of the UAE's chief rabbi, Levi Duchman, in Abu Dhabi this week, two years after the signing of the Abraham Accords. Victor Besa / The National
The National
Sep 15, 2022
The US on Thursday celebrated the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, saying the historic normalisation pacts between Israel and four Arab nations had brought greater peace and prosperity.

Signed in 2019 under then-president Donald Trump, the accords meant the UAE and Bahrain began diplomatic relations with Israel, with Sudan and Morocco joining later.

Abraham Accords opened 'promising' prospects for UAE and Israel, Sheikh Abdullah says

"Today we celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the Abraham Accords," the US State Department's Near Eastern affairs section said on Twitter.

"These agreements make once-impossible things possible."

The accords have led to Israelis flocking to the UAE and other countries, and greater economic co-operation, technology sharing and business partnerships between Emiratis and Israelis.

The US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, said the accords were about making people's lives better and more prosperous.

On Monday, former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner questioned why President Joe Biden's administration has failed to expand the accords to other countries.

“I do hope that the current administration will focus on that and then work to do that,” said Mr Kushner, who is also Mr Trump's son-in-law.

Updated: September 15, 2022, 8:09 PM
