Body matching description of missing Jamaican man found in Massachusetts

A body matching the description of one of two Jamaican brothers who went missing last weekend has been found, Massachusetts police said on Thursday.

The man had earlier been seen jumping from a Martha's Vineyard bridge, made famous by the movie Jaws, with his brother, whose body was recovered on Monday morning.

The second body was found by a shell fisherman on the edge of a pond on the Massachusetts resort island about 11.30am on Thursday, police spokesman David Procopio said.

“The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a week-long continuing search since he went missing Sunday night,” Mr Procopio said.

His brother was Tavaris Bulgin, 26.

The Bulgins were seasonal workers at a restaurant on the island where much of the 1975 movie was filmed.

They and two friends jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. The two friends made it out of the water alive.

Commonly called the Jaws Bridge, it links the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown.

Also known as the Big Bridge, it is officially the American Legion Memorial Bridge, and spans an inlet that connects Nantucket Sound with Sengekontacket Pond.

Despite signs prohibiting the activity, thrill seekers are often seen jumping from the span.

Authorities have said no foul play is suspected.