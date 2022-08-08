US obtains warrant to seize Airbus of Russian oligarch Skoch

The US has obtained a warrant to seize an Airbus A319-100 owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch.

The aircraft, valued at $90 million, is in Kazakhstan, an affidavit in support of the seizure warrant says.

The US and EU have increased a crackdown on Russian oligarchs after President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which led to many western sanctions.

They have seized luxury estates, mega-yachts and aircraft of Russian billionaires known to have ties to Mr Putin.

Expand Autoplay A US Homeland Security Police agent climbs on board the 'Tango' superyacht, belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, which was seized on behalf of US authorities, as it is docked in Mallorca, Spain. Reuters

Mr Skoch, who is a member of the Russian parliament's lower house, has been subject to US sanctions since 2018 for “long-standing ties to Russian organised criminal groups”.

READ MORE US sanctions Kremlin-connected elites

The steel magnate is also one of the wealthiest men in Russia’s Duma. His fortune is valued at about $6.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The Treasury first imposed sanctions on Mr Skoch in April 2018 over claims of his ties to organised crime and for being “a deputy of the Russian Federation’s State Duma.”

More sanctions were imposed on him and his assets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Today's action demonstrates that the US government will be relentless in our efforts to bring to justice those that are enabling Putin's heinous war against Ukraine,” assistant secretary of commerce Matthew Axelrod said.

Agencies contributed to this report.