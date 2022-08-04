Biden feeling 'very well' despite new positive Covid test

US President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 on Thursday but was feeling “very well”, his physician said in a letter released by the White House.

Mr Biden was still experiencing a “very occasional” cough, but it was improving, Kevin O'Connor, the president's doctor, said in the letter.

“The president will continue his strict isolation measures as previously prescribed,” Dr O'Connor said.

After first testing positive for coronavirus on July 21, the president said at the time that he was experiencing mild symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue, “with an occasional dry cough”.

He tested positive again on Saturday in what Dr O'Connor described as a “rebound” case seen in a small percentage of patients who took the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The White House sought to highlight Mr Biden's ability to work through his positive diagnosis, releasing videos of him assuring the American public that he was feeling well.

“He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence [at the White House],” Mr Biden's physician said.