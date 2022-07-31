Joe Biden 'continues to feel well' after Covid-19 rebound case

US president remains in isolation and is working from White House Executive Residence, doctor says

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about the economy in Washington. AP
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington
Jul 31, 2022
US President Joe Biden is feeling well and isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 a second straight day, his physician said in a letter released by the White House.

The president's SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing “unsurprisingly” remained positive on Sunday morning, Dr O'Connor said. He said the president “continues to feel well” and is isolating.

In what is believed to be a “rebound” case experienced by some patients who use the antiviral drug Paxlovid, Mr Biden tested positive on Saturday after recovering from his initial Covid-19 diagnosis last week.

“He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Resident [from the White House],” Mr Biden's physician said.

Mr Biden first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21, and said then that he experienced mild symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue, “with an occasional dry cough”.

The White House sought to highlight Mr Biden's ability to work through his positive diagnosis, releasing videos of him assuring the American public that he was feeling well.

“The entire time I was in isolation, I was able to work to carry out the duties of the office and without any interruption. It’s a real statement on where we are in the fight against Covid-19,” Mr Biden said in remarks from the Rose Garden on Wednesday after testing negative.

Mr Biden, who is vaccinated and double-boosted, also noted the tools Americans now have to combat the virus should they test positive, including booster shots, at-home testing and everyday treatments.

A small percentage of people who take Paxlovid suffer a rebound that occurs days after the end of the drug's five-day treatment, studies have shown.

Updated: July 31, 2022, 5:54 PM
