Barack Obama turns 61

Former US president Barack Obama turned 61 on Thursday.

Mr Obama got into hot water last summer for planning a large party on his 60th birthday in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, as the country was wrestling with the newly discovered Delta Covid-19 variant. The event was eventually downsized.

The former president was first elected in 2009 and became the nation's first black head of state. During his two terms in office, he passed healthcare and Wall Street reform, briefly ended US military involvement in Iraq until sending troops back to help fight ISIS, and ordered the raid in Pakistan that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

“Happy birthday to my honey,” his wife, Michelle, posted on Twitter on Thursday.

“Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you.”

Over the past year, the former president has spoken at the global Cop26 climate summit and visited the White House for a ceremony marking the expansion of the Affordable Care Act he passed with current President Joe Biden, who was his vice president.

He has also been active in the entertainment industry, lending his narration to a Netflix nature documentary, Our Great National Parks. The Obamas also lead a successful podcast but recently ended their exclusive podcasting partnership with Spotify.