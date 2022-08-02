Biden praises 'critical' Yemen truce extension

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday lauded news that the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen had been extended for another two months.

“This truce, now going on five months, has brought a period of unprecedented calm in Yemen, saving thousands of lives and bringing tangible relief for countless Yemenis,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

The UN announced on Tuesday that the truce, first established in April between Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels, would continue into October.

Mr Biden thanked US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking for his work with the UN.

The US president also mentioned that the truce in Yemen had been part of talks with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to the country in July, during which he had also spoken with the two leaders about finding a permanent solution to the conflict.

Mr Biden stated, however, that there is still more to be done, especially on work to solidify a permanent ceasefire and an agreement that would end the war.

“I recognise that a truce, while an important step and essential to saving lives, is not enough in the long run,” he said.

“Thus, we urge the Yemeni parties to seize this opportunity to work constructively under UN auspices to reach an inclusive, comprehensive agreement that includes steps to improve freedom of movement and expanded salary payments and that paves the way for a durable, Yemeni-led resolution to the conflict.”

The conflict in Yemen began 2014, when Houthi forces took over Sanaa, the country's capital, causing the government to flee.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in the war in March 2015 at the government's request.

The UN says more than 150,000 people have died in the violence and millions have been displaced.