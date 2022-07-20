US Mega Millions jackpot reaches $630m

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $630 million, the fifth-largest in the game's history, after no winners in the US correctly matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's draw were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 along with the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the Mega Millions website. Four winners who correctly matched the five white balls each received $1m.

Fifty-two others matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. The next draw will be on Friday.

The Mega Millions was last won on April 15 when a ticket sold in Tennessee won the $20m jackpot.

Three other jackpots have been won in 2021, including a $426m haul in California in January, a $128m jackpot in New York in March, and a prize of $110m in Minnesota in April, CNN reported.

If a ticket holder is lucky enough to win the $630m jackpot on Friday, it still would be well short of the Mega Millions record. That top prize went to one anonymous player from South Carolina, who won $1.537 billion in 2018.