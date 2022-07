July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia's capital

Police in Richmond, Virginia, said on Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting.

The announcement came just two days after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert Crimo was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hour-long manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

US President Joe Biden tweeted that he and first lady Jill Biden were shocked by the “senseless gun violence” tearing at America.