Woody Allen says he may stop making films

Filmmaker Woody Allen, who has faced a backlash in Hollywood over a sexual assault allegation by his adopted daughter, on Tuesday said he would shoot a movie in Paris this autumn and that it might be his last.

Allen, 86, spoke in a rare interview to actor Alec Baldwin about his career and his new book Zero Gravity, a collection of humorous essays.

"A lot of the thrill is gone," he said of filmmaking. "When I used to do a film, it would go into a movie house all across the country.

"Now you do a movie and you get a couple weeks in a movie house, maybe six weeks or four weeks, and then it goes right to streaming or pay-per-view.

"It's not as enjoyable to me."

Allen gave no details about his coming movie, which would be his 50th.

The four-time Oscar-winning director of Annie Hall and other comedies has repeatedly denied the accusation that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992.

Many celebrities and executives in Hollywood distanced themselves from Allen after the #MeToo movement went global in 2017 and put new attention on sexual misconduct.

HBO revisited the allegation against him in the 2021 series Allen v Farrow.

Baldwin, who has appeared in three of Allen's films, did not raise the topic during the interview, which was streamed live on his Instagram page.

On Sunday, the actor wrote on Instagram that he had "zero interest in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts" about his planned interview.

Baldwin's last movie, Rust, ended in tragedy when a live round was fired from a gun he was holding, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He said he did not fire the gun and was "heartbroken" by the incident.