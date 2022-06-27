US strike in Syria on 'senior' militant, US military says

Killing 'will disrupt Al Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks', US defence says

The National
Jun 27, 2022
The US carried out a strike in Syria's Idlib province on Monday on a senior leader of an Al Qaeda-aligned militant group, the American military said.

The strikes were aimed at Abu Hamzah Al Yemeni, a "senior leader" of Hurras Al Din, while he was travelling alone on a motorcycle, the military said.

"Violent extremist organisations, including Al Qaeda-aligned organisations such as Hurras Al Din, continue to present a threat to America and our allies," US Central Command said.

"Al Qaeda-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to co-ordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria.

American sailors move a US Navy X-47B unmanned combat air system demonstrator on to an elevator aboard the aircraft carrier ‘USS George H.W. Bush’ in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship was the first to successfully catapult-launch an unmanned aircraft from its flight deck. Photo: US Navy

"The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al Qaeda's ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners and innocent civilians around the world."

It said that an initial review did not indicate any civilian casualties.

The Syrian Civil Defence, a humanitarian organisation, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was attacked with two rockets.

The defence said it had transferred the body to the forensics department in Idlib city.

Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:52 PM
