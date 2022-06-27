Amtrak train derails in Missouri with 'reports of injuries'

An Amtrak train carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members derailed in Missouri after hitting a lorry, with "early reports of injuries", the rail service said on Monday.

The Southwest Chief Train 4 was travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck the vehicle, which was blocking a public crossing in the town of Mendon at 1.42pm, Amtrak said.

The impact derailed eight cars and two locomotives.

Mendon is about 135 kilometres north-east of Kansas City, Missouri.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

The service said local authorities were assisting customers and that it had sent more resources to assist. Amtrak said further details would be provided "as available".

READ MORE Watch US pilot pulled from wreckage moments before train hits plane

Photos shared on Twitter by a man who claimed to be on the train showed people on top of the train helping others to exit. Another photo showed four wheels detached from the train.

A vehicle was damaged after colliding with an Amtrak train in Brentwood, California on Sunday. Bay Area News Group / AP

On Sunday, three people were killed and two were seriously injured after a westward-bound Amtrak train struck a car in the rural city of Brentwood, California.

The railroad crossing where the collision occurred did not have crossing arms or signals, a local fire marshal said.

He said trains were allowed to travel up to 128kph through the community.