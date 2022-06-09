Maryland mass shooting: three killed in Smithsburg

At least three people were killed and a fourth injured in a mass shooting at a business in Smithsburg, Maryland, police said.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead on Thursday at Columbia Machine Inc in Smithsburg, a community of about 3,000 people roughly 120 kilometres north-west of Baltimore.

The victims and the suspect were all employees at the company, the sheriff said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene. He was tracked down by Maryland State Police, Sheriff Mullendore said. The suspect and a state trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire before the suspect was taken into custody, according to the sheriff.

He identified those killed as Mark Alan Frey, Charles Edward Minnick Jr and Joshua Robert Wallace. He said the wounded victim was Brandon Chase Michael.

Several hours after the shooting, numerous police officers remained at the scene. Police had closed off the road that runs past the Columbia Machine Inc facility, and yellow tape blew in the wind outside the business.

Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator from Maryland, lamented the loss of life in his state so soon after other recent shootings and promised action.

“I’m devastated by the lives taken today in Smithsburg and for the pain their loved ones are experiencing. Today’s horrific shooting comes as our state and nation have witnessed tragedy after tragedy,” he said.

“We must act to address the mass shootings and daily toll of gun violence on our communities.”

Agencies contributed to this report