Elon Musk to hold talks with Bolsonaro government in Brazil

Elon Musk announced a project to bring internet access to schools in the Amazon and improve satellite monitoring of the rainforest during a visit to Brazil on Friday.

Mr Musk made the announcement before a meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro, in a boost for the far-right leader who is facing increasing criticism at home and abroad for surging deforestation in the Amazon.

“Super excited to be in Brazil for launch of Starlink for 19,000 unconnected schools in rural areas and environmental monitoring of Amazon,” tweeted Mr Musk, who is the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla.

The visit by Mr Musk, who is in talks to buy social media platform Twitter, follows a meeting in November with Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria, during which they spoke about using SpaceX technology to bring the internet to rural schools and combat illegal deforestation.

Mr Faria confirmed on Twitter on Friday that Mr Musk's visit will focus on “connectivity and protection of the Amazon”.

Mr Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president would also take part in the meeting.

Mr Musk is attending an event at an upscale hotel in the countryside near Sao Paulo alongside business leaders such as Telecom Italia chief executive Pietro Labriola and Banco BTG Pactual chairman Andre Esteves, said O Globo newspaper, which first reported the visit.

Deforestation in the Amazon has climbed to a 15-year high under Mr Bolsonaro, who pushed for more mining and farming in the region, drawing criticism from world leaders and climate scientists.

This is added to the growing isolation of Mr Bolsonaro, who lost a key ally when former US president Donald Trump failed in his 2020 re-election bid.

Mr Bolsonaro was slow to acknowledge US President Joe Biden's win and has still not spoken to the Democrat since he took office, chilling relations between the two countries.

Adding to tension, Mr Bolsonaro visited Moscow for a friendly meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin days before the February 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, which the Brazilian leader has refused to condemn.

The Brazilian president has criticised major tech firms for their efforts to combat misinformation on social media but celebrated the news that Twitter had accepted Mr Musk's initial bid for the company. He has tried for years to lure Tesla to Brazil.

Mr Bolsonaro on Friday said that Mr Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter was “a breath of hope” and added that he hoped the US billionaire would show the world during his visit to Brazil how the country protects the Amazon.

