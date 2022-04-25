Amazon's new helix-shaped headquarters approved by Virginia county

Arlington County, located near the US capital of Washington, gave unanimous approval to Amazon's futuristic helix-shaped tower to be constructed as part of the tech company's plans to establish a second headquarters in the state of Virginia.

Amazon announced the plans for the 106-metre tower last year and it will be the centrepiece of its latest construction project.

The 4.2-hectare site, known as PenPlace, will bring an estimated 25,000 employees to the region, Amazon said.

Three corporate office buildings, retail shops, a childcare facility and dedicated open spaces are also included in the project, as are plans for a community high school.

At the heart of the project is The Helix, which will feature more than 2,300 square metres of green spaces as well as a walkable ramp.

The company said the building will operate as an alternative workspace and its design will allow employees to connect with nature, which will reportedly help increase productivity.

The Helix will also be open to the public two days per month, Amazon said.

The new structure will be one of the tallest in the Washington area, where skyscrapers are banned.

Amazon's plans were subject to Arlington County's famously thorough review process, which includes numerous public hearings.

Earlier this month, the county planning commission voted 9-0 in support of the project and on Saturday, the board voted 5-0 to approve the plans.

Amazon expects the project to be completed by 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report