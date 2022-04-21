Flagstaff wildfire: responders face reckoning with strong winds

Fire managers across the Southwest are reckoning with strong winds that forecasters say could lead to explosive growth in wildfires this week. Hundreds of people were evacuated in numerous blazes that have scorched structures and signalled an early start to the fire season.

A wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, continued its run Wednesday though dry grass and scattered Ponderosa pines around homes into volcanic cinder fields, where roots underground can combust and send small rocks flying into the air, fire officials said. Aircraft was grounded for a second day due to high winds, and a major northern Arizona highway remained closed as smoke shrouded the air.

Winds were expected to ramp up Thursday after easing up a bit Wednesday. Friday has a chance of precipitation but even stronger winds followed by a dry forecast into next week, said Brian Klimowski of the National Weather Service.

“Folks, we have entered our fire season," he said. “It’s going to be a long one this year.”

At a community meeting in Flagstaff, residents questioned how a small blaze reported northeast of the city on Sunday afternoon ballooned to more than 77 square kilometres by Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters have yet to corral any part of it.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated in Arizona and New Mexico because of wildfires.

In New Mexico, the Mora County Sheriff's Office expanded evacuation orders as winds fuelled a 36 square-kilometre blaze. A new fire emerged on Wednesday in a wooded area along the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque.

In Colorado, new wildfires prompted evacuations in Monte Vista, a city of about 4,150 people in the southern part of the state, and near Longmont. An undetermined number of structures burned but no one was injured, authorities said.

The number of hectacres burned in the US so far this year is about 30 per cent above the 10-year average. Above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation have combined with spring winds to elevate the risk of catastrophic fires.

On the outskirts of Flagstaff where tourists and locals revel in hiking and horseback riding trails, camping spots, and the vast expanse of cinder fields for off-road vehicle use, flames soared as high as 30 metre at times.

he wind-whipped Flagstaff wildfire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and animals. AP

About 200 residents attended the community meeting Wednesday in Flagstaff at a middle school that's also being used as a shelter. Some lost their homes and were worried about finding temporary housing in a city where rental prices have exploded in recent years.

Coconino County officials pointed residents to a system set up to offer assistance. Sheriff Jim Driscoll couldn't say when residents might be allowed back home. Some 765 homes were evacuated.

“There’s still active firefighting going on in those areas, and we need to have it safe for you to go in,” he said.

Lisa Wells is among the residents whose home was burned. She said she saw a puff of smoke outside her window on Tuesday. Before long, the smoke blackened, the wind gained strength and entire trees were being consumed by flames.

In what felt like seconds, her family moved from being ready to go to fleeing. Ms Wells grabbed medication, and the family got themselves, their alpacas, horses and dogs to safety, but left some animals behind.

“It was a miracle that people got out because we had so little time,” Ms Wells said.

Birds, goats and chickens they left behind didn't survive the fire. The family now is staying at a hotel where their dogs also are welcome.