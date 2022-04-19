Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Muslim representative Ilhan Omar

A Florida man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to threatening US Representative Ilhan Omar nearly three years ago.

David Hannon pleaded guilty in Tampa Federal Court to one count of threatening a federal official, court records showed.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date was not immediately set.

“No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe,” said US Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, Roger Handberg.

“Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy, and we will continue to work with our law-enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”

Prosecutors said Hannon sent an email to Ms Omar threatening to kill her in July 2019 after a televised news conference by the Minnesota representative and three other congresswomen.

In an email with the subject line “(You’re) dead, you radical Muslim,” he referred to her and the other congresswomen of colour as “radical rats” and asked Ms Omar if she was prepared “to die for Islam".

Investigators said the email further stated that Hannon was going to shoot Ms Omar in the head.

She is one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress.

This incident is not the only death threat she has received in her political career.

Ms Omar revealed in 2019 that she received a racist, anonymous threat that “a very capable person with a very big gun” would shoot her at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report