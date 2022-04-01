Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form a union

Workers at an Amazon facility in New York City's Staten Island on Friday voted in favour of forming a union, making it the online retailer's first US facility to organise.

Employees at the fulfilment centre, known as JFK8, who supported the Amazon Labour Union secured a majority by hundreds of votes for the win.

A victory for organised labour at the second-largest US private employer is a historic first for the retailing behemoth in America and a milestone for labour advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labour practices a threat to workers.

Amazon fiercely opposes efforts to unionise, fearing a successful attempt at one warehouse would have a domino effect and increase costs at other facilities across the US.

More than 8,300 eligible workers cast their ballots. Amazon provides the list of eligible workers to the National Labour Relations Board, which oversees the process. Organisers say a high attrition rate may have shrunk that pool since the election was scheduled.

The victory was an uphill battle for the independent group, made up of former and current workers who lacked official backing from an established union and were out-gunned by the deep-pocketed retail giant.

Despite obstacles, organisers believed their grassroots approach was more relatable to workers and could help them overcome where established unions have failed in the past.

Meanwhile, Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, appear to have rejected a union bid but outstanding challenged ballots could change the outcome.

The votes were 993-to-875 against the union. A hearing to review 416 challenged ballots is expected to begin in the next few days.

