Look beyond Taliban's schoolgirl ban and give $4.4bn in aid, UN chief tells donors

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged donors to fund a record-breaking $4.4 billion appeal for Afghanistan this year, only days after Taliban hardliners drew international anger by closing classrooms to girls.

Addressing a fundraiser co-hosted with Britain, Germany and Qatar, Mr Guterres urged governments to look beyond the Taliban’s last-minute decision to stop teenage girls going back to school on March 23.

“While we wait for girls to return to school, we cannot use their education as a bargaining tool," he said.

"There is no rationale for withholding humanitarian aid based on this decision by the de facto authorities.”

Less than a year after Taliban fighters toppled the internationally backed government, Afghanistan is buckling under a widening humanitarian crisis and an economy in free fall. About 23 million people face acute food insecurity, the UN says.

“Nine million people are at risk of famine,” Mr Guterres said.

“People are already selling their children and their body parts in order to feed their families.”

The world body’s biggest funding appeal for a single country is widely viewed as ambitious. Potential donors are deterred by the Taliban’s worsening human rights record and distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Yemen fundraiser this month raised less than one third of its target.

The Afghanistan appeal is three times what the UN sought a year earlier, a request that was exceeded once donors saw the needs that would have to be met after the Taliban takeover in August ended the western-backed government in Kabul.

Since a leadership meeting in the southern city of Kandahar in early March, the Taliban have issued repressive edicts almost daily, similar to their harsh rule of the late 1990s, further alienating a wary international community and infuriating many Afghans.

The rules include a ban on women flying alone; a ban on women in parks on certain days; a requirement that male workers wear a beard and the traditional turban. International news broadcasts have been banned and foreign TV shows taken off air.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said it was important for the Taliban to hear from the Muslim world that the “teachings of Islam do not confine women”.

"While we understand the sensitivity behind pledging for Afghanistan in this climate, we stress also the importance of not isolating Afghanistan again. This legitimises radical positions," said Mr Al Ansari.

"We have abandoned Afghanistan once and we know what the result was."

The UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths urged donors not to fall into the trap of neglecting the crisis in Afghanistan while seized by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is of vital importance but Afghanistan calls to our soul for commitment and loyalty," Mr Griffiths told reporters, speaking from Kabul.