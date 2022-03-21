Ketanji Brown Jackson begins US Supreme Court confirmation hearings

The US Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings on Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

Barring a significant misstep by Ms Jackson, 51, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to complete her confirmation by the middle of April.

Ms Jackson is expected to present an opening statement on Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the committee's 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days.

Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominees have become an acrimonious partisan battleground in the past few years.

“Every court appointment is significant because so many vital matters are decided there,” said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Centre for Politics.

“Plus, many of these matters are hot-button social issues that move votes or motivate voters” such as abortion or gun rights, Mr Sabato told AFP.

Ms Jackson will be introduced by Thomas Griffith, a retired judge for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Her testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a CV that includes two years as a federal public defender.

That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defence experience since Thurgood Marshall, the first black American to serve on the nation's highest court.

In addition to being the first black woman on the Supreme Court, Ms Jackson would be only the third black justice, after Marshall and his successor, Justice Clarence Thomas, who was taken to hospital on Sunday with flu-like symptoms.

Several Republican politicians have criticised President Joe Biden for following through on his election-year pledge to select an African-American woman for the court.

“Black women are, what, six per cent of the US population?” said Texas Senator Ted Cruz. “He's saying to 94 per cent of Americans, 'I don't give a damn about you.'”

Read More Stephen Breyer: US Supreme Court justice to retire

Ms Jackson has impeccable credentials, however, and another Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, told her colleagues to tread carefully.

The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday unanimously gave Ms Jackson its highest rating.

It is not yet clear how aggressively Republicans might test Ms Jackson's candidacy, given that her confirmation would not alter the court's 6-3 conservative majority.

Still, some Republicans said they could use her nomination to try to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in Republican midterm election campaigns.

Mr Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Ms Jackson served on the US Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.

Right-wing Republican Senator Josh Hawley highlighted one possible line of attack.

“I've noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson's treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children,” Mr Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee.

But he did not raise the issue when he questioned Ms Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.

The White House pushed back against the criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation”.

Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Ms Jackson’s record shows she is sceptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so, too, were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so, too, are district judges nationwide”.

Ms Jackson would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.

She worked as a high court law clerk to Mr Breyer early in her career.

Democrats are moving quickly to confirm Ms Jackson, even though Mr Breyer's seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

But they are not moving as fast as Republicans did when they installed Amy Coney Barrett on the court little more than a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and days before the 2020 presidential election.

Agencies contributed to this report.