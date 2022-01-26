US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Stephen Breyer, a long-time liberal Supreme Court justice, is planning to retire, several US news organisations reported on Wednesday, bringing about a chance for President Joe Biden to appoint his first justice to the nation's highest court.

News of his retirement was first reported by NBC.

CNN later reported that Mr Breyer will depart in June after serving for more than two decades on the nine-member court.

Mr Breyer wrote important rulings upholding abortion rights and healthcare access, helped advance LGBT rights and questioned the constitutionality of the death penalty but often found himself in dissent on a court that has moved to the right.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted shortly after the news reports were released on Wednesday.

“It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today,” she wrote.

She said that the White House does not have anything else to add on behalf of Mr Biden.

An official announcement of his retirement is expected soon.

Mr Breyer's departure opens up a chance for Mr Biden to nominate his own judge, and he is likely to appoint another liberal justice to solidify a continued 6-3 conservative-to-liberal power balance in the highest court in the country.

Mr Breyer has been a justice since 1994, appointed by former president Bill Clinton. He is the oldest member, at 83 years old, and his departure will make conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest at 73.

Along with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mr Breyer opted not to step down the last time the Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Ginsburg died in September 2020, and then-president Donald Trump filled the vacancy with a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett. Mr Trump was able to nominate three justices during his presidency.

Mr Biden during the 2020 presidential election campaign pledged to nominate a black woman to fill any Supreme Court vacancy, which would be a first.

The president's fellow Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the US Senate, which under the US Constitution must confirm Supreme Court nominees.

Among the names being circulated as potential nominees are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, US Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, prominent civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill and US District Judge Michelle Childs.

