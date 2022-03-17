'Devastating consequences' for Ukraine health for decades, WHO chief says

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strikes on dozens of health centres will have “devastating consequences” on Ukrainians that could “reverberate for years or decades to come”.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Dr Tedros, director general of the WHO, said 43 healthcare centres had been attacked, killing a dozen people, including medical staff, since Russia launched its multi-front military assault on February 24.

“Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law — anytime, anywhere,” Dr Tedros told diplomats in New York.

“The disruption to services and supplies is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the leading causes of mortality in Ukraine.”

Fighting was “exacerbating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic” and would increase risks from measles, pneumonia, polio and other infectious diseases, he added.

Ukraine’s 35,000 mental health patients were also seeing care disrupted.

Diplomats met in New York against a backdrop of spiralling violence in Ukraine, where Russian forces have killed hundreds of civilians and reduced urban areas to rubble during their three-week invasion.

Rescuers were searching for survivors in the ruins of a theatre hit by a Russian air strike in the besieged city of Mariupol — an attack that Moscow denies — amid a spate of air and artillery attacks across the Eastern European country.

The fighting has led to more than three million people fleeing Ukraine, the UN estimates. At least 780 civilians have been confirmed killed, including 58 children, mostly due to air strikes and artillery, the UN says. The actual number is likely to be many times higher.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday said more than 928,000 people had been cut off from electricity and 259,000 others had lost access to gas, mostly in the Chernihivska, Donetska, Kyivska, Mykolaivska and Zaporizka regions.

“Food and water supplies are dwindling and humanitarian organisations are deeply concerned about the well-being of civilians trapped inside” besieged Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sievierodonetsk and northern Kyiv, he added.

“These are indirect victims of this war”.

Hundreds of children with #cancer have been forced to flee homes & hospital beds all over #Ukraine & undertake dangerous journeys in the hope of continuing their treatment. Their story: https://t.co/3M3EzJRKit pic.twitter.com/C5HKDTInJa — WHO Ukraine (@WHOUkraine) March 17, 2022

Council members were expected to vote on Friday on a Russia-drafted resolution about aid access and civilian safety in Ukraine, but western diplomats say it does not go far enough in calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops.

Barbara Woodward, the UK’s envoy to the UN, criticised the “glaring omissions” in the “cynical” Russian document. Britain would not vote for the text, she said in an online video post.

Russia has submitted a draft security council resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.



Their draft has a few glaring omissions.



For example, the fact that Russia is the aggressor here, and it is Russia’s invasion driving this humanitarian crisis.



👇 pic.twitter.com/HYIxc536M8 — UK at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) March 15, 2022

“Their resolution … leaves out the fact that Russia is committing war crimes,” she said.

A draft Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no veto from a permanent member — Britain, France, the US, China or Russia — to be adopted. Moscow’s draft does not appear to have the required support.

“There's no way the council will adopt a resolution that doesn't recognise the authors of the crisis, the aggressors in the war,” Ireland’s UN ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason told reporters on Thursday.

France and Mexico drafted their own resolution on aid to Ukraine, but withdrew the document, which would have likely been quashed by a Russian veto. They instead plan to put it for a vote next week in the 193-nation General Assembly, where no country has a veto.

The assembly voted overwhelmingly this month to deplore Russian aggression in Ukraine.