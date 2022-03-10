US intelligence chiefs say China is ‘unsettled’ over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US intelligence chiefs told Congress on Thursday that China is unsettled over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but its relationship with Moscow is unlikely to suffer.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns told the Senate intelligence committee that Beijing had not foreseen that Russian forces would struggle in Ukraine.

“[China’s] President Xi [Jinping] in particular is unsettled by what he's seeing, partly because his own intelligence doesn't appear to have told him what was going to happen,” Mr Burns told the committee, as Russia's war enters its third week.