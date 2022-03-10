'Bomb cyclone' to wallop eastern US this weekend

A potential “bomb cyclone” is expected to slam parts of the US this weekend, bringing thunderstorms, snow and a rapid freeze to the nation's eastern coast.

“Confidence is growing for a significant storm that will bring wide-reaching impacts,” an AccuWeather meteorologist said.

A bomb cyclone occurs “when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies”, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association said.

The weather system, called Winter Storm Quinlan, will also affect areas from the Rocky Mountains to parts of the South, the Weather Channel reported.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for all regions in the weather system's path.

Snow is expected to spread into the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area on Thursday, as well as parts of Oklahoma, the Texas panhandle and New Mexico later that evening.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast to hit the North-East this weekend, with up to 30 centimetres of snow in some areas.

The bomb cyclone is forecast to bring high winds to areas from the coastal Carolinas up through New England, with wind gusts of between 112 and 144 kilometres per hour, AccuWeather reported.

The Storm Prediction Centre noted there is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms striking parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Damaging winds are also possible in eastern Canada.

The strength of the bomb cyclone could come close to a low-pressure record, the Weather Channel said.