Convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband found dead

Convicted Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernie Madoff dies last year, aged 82, while serving a 150-year sentence.
Feb 21, 2022

The sister of fraudster Bernie Madoff, who was convicted of organising the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, and her husband died last week from an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said on Sunday.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday in Boynton Beach, Florida, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said

“Detectives from the violent crimes division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder-suicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Madoff died at the age of 82 last year in federal prison, where he was serving a 150-year sentence.

His scheme, worth an estimated $64.8 billion, went undiscovered for years and ensnared thousands of victims, including charities, hedge funds, celebrities and pension funds

