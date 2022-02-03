Biden visits New York mayor to discuss gun crime

US President Joe Biden was set to visit New York on Thursday for talks with Mayor Eric Adams about curbing gun violence in an effort to blunt criticism from the right after a series of killings rattled the city.

Mr Biden and US Attorney General Merrick Garland made the trip after two police officers were fatally shot while responding to an emergency call and a teenage cashier was killed during a robbery at a fast-food restaurant last month.

The deaths were part of an overall rise in gun violence in several US cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia, a phenomenon that has been linked to social disarray due to the Covid-19 pandemic and frayed relations between minorities and the police.

“The president is going to New York City because it is a community where they continue, like many other cities across the country, to experience a spike in gun violence as a result of the pandemic,” said a White House official.

Mr Biden was set to visit New York Police headquarters for talks on gun violence and then in the afternoon to go to a school in the borough of Queens to meet community leaders for talks on crime prevention.

@POTUS will be joining a meeting of New York City’s Gun Violence Strategic Partnership – a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement officials who work together to take repeat gun violence offenders and weapons off our streets. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

A total of 488 people were murdered in New York last year. The death toll has been ticking up, but is still well below levels in the early 1990s, when the city averaged more than 2,000 killings annually.

Mr Biden and Mr Adams, both Democrats, are pushing back on Republican claims that the party is soft on crime before midterm elections this November, while trying not to alienate liberals who seek sweeping reforms to tackle racism in police forces.

The president has called for better tracking of so-called ghost guns and other unregistered weapons. His administration has boosted federal funding for more beat officers and local anti-violence programmes.

Mr Adams has proposed tougher policing, more undercover officers, bigger payouts to tipsters and investment in technology, including facial recognition programmes and more surveillance cameras.

Five New York police officers were shot last month. Two of them — Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27 — died from injuries sustained while answering a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, in Upper Manhattan, on January 21.

But New Yorkers were already rattled. On January 9, Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, a Puerto Rican cashier at a Burger King in East Harlem, was shot and killed in a late-night robbery at the fast-food eatery.

A study released last month by the Council on Criminal Justice research group showed murders in 22 American cities grew by 5 per cent last year — and 44 per cent above 2019 levels.

A Gallup opinion poll in early January found that only 24 per cent of voters were very or somewhat satisfied with policies to reduce or control crime, down from 47 per cent against the previous year. Republicans were more concerned than Democrats.