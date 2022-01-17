US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen Mark Milley tests positive for Covid-19

US Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has tested positive for Covid-19 and “is experiencing very minor symptoms”, the Pentagon said on Monday.

“Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark A Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive Covid-19 test [on Sunday]," Pentagon spokesman Dave Butler said in a statement.

He added that Gen Milley has been fully vaccinated and has also received a booster.

Gen Milley’s last contact with US President Joe Biden was on Wednesday, January 12, at Gen Raymond Odierno’s funeral, the statement said.

“He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the president until yesterday,” Mr Butler said.

The general’s positive test comes two weeks after US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin contracted Covid-19.

The Pentagon reduced its in-office workforce this month following a spike in Omicron cases.