Waukesha parade suspect to face trial for murder

A Wisconsin man will stand trial for murder after he allegedly ploughed through a Christmas parade in December that killed six and injured dozens of others, a court commissioner determined on Friday.

Brooks faces 77 charges in total, including six counts of homicide, multiple counts of reckless endangerment and more. He would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of even one charge of homicide.

District Attorney Susan Opper called just one witness, police detective Thomas Casey. He testified that he and other officers yelled at Brooks to stop as he drove the SUV through the parade in downtown Waukesha on November 21.

He described how the vehicle zig-zagged across the street for blocks, smashing into marchers from behind and running them over. He said Brooks injured 61 people, including the six people he killed.

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade must stand trial, a court commissioner ordered. AP

Brooks’ attorney, public defender Anna Kees, argued that Brooks was high during the incident, noting that officers who arrested him noticed he smelled of marijuana and his eyes were red and glassy.

She maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route because the side streets were barricaded and full of spectators. She noted, too, that he told detectives that he didn’t mean to kill anyone and couldn’t bring himself to look when detectives showed him photos of the carnage.

Opper countered that all Brooks had to do was stop the vehicle and even if he was high on marijuana he still committed multiple crimes.

Brooks sat quietly at the defense table in a red jail jumpsuit and surgical mask. He said nothing. Costello ordered him to appear for an arraignment on February 11. That’s the point where Brooks will enter a plea. He remains jailed on a $5 million cash bond.

Any possible motives remain unclear. The complaint alleges Brooks beat the mother of his child minutes before driving into the parade because she refused to bail him out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly running her over with the same vehicle earlier in November.

Brooks had been arrested in neighboring Milwaukee County in that alleged earlier incident. He walked out of jail on November 19, two days before the parade, after posting $1,000 bail.