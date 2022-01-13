Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

'A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception,' actor said on Instagram

Jan 13, 2022

Actor Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the Aquaman star's Instagram page on Wednesday said that he and his wife were parting ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception,” the post said.

It added that they were announcing the split so “as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty".

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have one son and one daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby's daughters on The Cosby Show and its spin-off, A Different World, was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Updated: January 13th 2022, 6:43 PM
