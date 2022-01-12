Hearing into Iran critic kidnap plot delayed in New York

Iranian agents planned to whisk female critic of the government out of the US in a speedboat

Journalist and Tehran critic Masih Alinejad in New York. AFP
James Reinl
New York
Jan 12, 2022

A court hearing in the case of the woman accused of plotting to abduct Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist and activist living in New York, and smuggle her from the US to Iran was delayed this week.

The court date for Niloufar Bahadorifar, an Iranian based in California, was postponed due to a “voluminous” amount of paperwork her lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, received from prosecutors, he wrote in a letter.

The hearing, set for Thursday at the District Court for the Southern District of New York, was pushed back to February 4, the court said in an addendum to the letter.

Ms Bahadorifar is accused of financing the plan to abduct Ms Alinejad, a journalist and outspoken critic of the Tehran government.

The defendant, who is also known as Nellie Bahadorifar, denies the charges.

Four men were also named in the indictment. They are an Iranian intelligence official and three officers who work under him, the US Justice Department said. It said they all live in Iran.

