New York fire: Bronx apartment blaze leaves nineteen dead, including nine children

Nineteen people, including nine children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory.

A fire official confirmed the death toll on Sunday, while a city official confirmed the number of children dead. Dozens of people were injured in the Bronx fire and at least 32 people were admitted to hospital.

“It’s a tragedy beyond measure,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet.

We've lost 19 of our neighbors today. It's a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short. https://t.co/YWQyBLyLK8 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2022

About 200 firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday at the Twin Park apartments, a 19-storey building on East 181st Street.

Photos online showed a rescue ladder extended up to an eighth-floor window.

Most of the victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York fire commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest", Mr Nigro said. “That is unprecedented in our city.”

He compared the severity of the fire to the Happy Land social club blaze, which killed 87 people in 1990.

A man set fire to that building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the club.

Mr Nigro said Sunday’s fire began in a duplex apartment spanning the second and third floors.

Firefighters found the door to the apartment open, which apparently allowed the fire to accelerate and spread smoke upwards quickly, he said.

The cause of the fire was not believed to be suspicious but an investigation was under way.

Sunday’s fire comes days after a house fire in Philadelphia killed 12 people, including eight children.

Agencies contributed to this report.