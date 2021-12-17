Senior UAE and US officials wrap up defence conference in Washington

Senior delegates from the UAE and the US have wrapped up an annual defence conference in Washington to discuss strategic objectives for the bilateral relationship.

The Joint Military Dialogue was “the main bilateral defence forum for advancing the UAE-US defence partnership, including reviewing shared security interests and discussing a wide range of strategic objectives for the relationship and challenges in the region,” Wam reported, noting that the US praised the role of the UAE as a “key partner".

The two-day meeting was led by Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl.

The Pentagon and Wam said the delegations discussed a broad range of regional and defence issues.

These included “threats from Iran, opportunities to expand co-operation as Israel enters the US Central Command (Centcom) Area of Responsibility, current regional security dynamics, counterterrorism, maritime security, air and missile defence, and security co-operation,” a Pentagon statement read.

The UAE and US statements did not reference the recent suspension of discussions over the sale of F-35 fighter jets.

In the Pentagon statement, the US said it had described the Defence Department's approach to China as “the pacing challenge".

“The United States and the UAE reaffirmed their commitment to a strong bilateral defence relationship and recognised the UAE as a key partner in addressing regional challenges,” the Pentagon said.