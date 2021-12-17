Go inside America's castles all decked out for Christmas

Ever wondered how Christmas was celebrated amongst the fabulously wealthy during the Gilded Age? We got your peek into some of America’s most beautiful and celebrated homes.

Christmas activities at the Newport mansions begin in November and continue through the first week of January. Marble House is decorated with hundreds of poinsettias, drenched in fresh flowers and evergreens and wreaths; massive trees and trimmed in silver and gold. Photo: Preservation Society of Newport

Marble House

Located in Newport, Rhode Island, Marble House is decorated with hundreds of poinsettias, drenched in fresh flowers and evergreens and wreaths; massive trees and trimmed in silver and gold.

Built for William Vanderbilt between 1888 and 1892, this spectacular mansion was built for Mr Vanderbilt’s wife Alva and used as the family’s summer cottage.

In 1963, Alva’s son Harold helped the Preservation Society of Newport County buy the house back and consequently donated much of its contents so that way can enjoy seeing how the other half lived.

With the Blue Ridge Mountains as its backdrop, Asheville’s Biltmore is the largest privately owned home in America. Photo: Biltmore Company

The Biltmore Estate

Tucked in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Biltmore Estate and gardens is a year-round must-see. During Christmas, almost all 8,000 acres are awash in Christmas cheer with over 70,000 white lights on the exterior alone.

Built between 1889 and 1895 by George Washington Vanderbilt, the estate was designed to be completely self-sustaining with the land and gardens providing everything residents needed for comfort. It originally sat on close to 100,000 acres; most of the land was sold to the US Forest Service at $5 an acre, creating the Pisgah National Forest.

The home is no stranger to the spotlight and has appeared in many motion pictures, most notably “Being There,” which stars Peter Sellars and Shirley MacLaine.

For Christmas parts of the 252-room castle are decked out with 41 trees, 30,000 lights and over 150 candles. 13,000 ornaments twinkle on the trees while at dusk Biltmore staff elves rush to set up 300 luminaries that will greet visitors when they make the journey down the long drive.

The estate’s 65 fireplaces are dressed with handmade ornaments and Fraser fir wreaths ornamented with golden arborvitae, holly, or other natural materials.

Around 360 fresh wreaths and sprays are placed the estate during the holiday season, requiring seven full-time floral designers and 14 members of the floral reserve team.

The best part is that you can book a room in one of the estate’s cottages, the five-star inn or at the village hotel and live like a Vandy.

For its Christmas candlelight tours, the castle features a splendid 18-foot-tall tree, mantles festooned with garland and holly as well as docents dressed in period costumes, laughing and enjoying holiday cheer. Photo: Vickie Garagliano

Hearst Castle

Located on California’s central coast is America’s most eclectic residence, Hearst Castle, built by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst.

Once the weekend playground for Hollywood’s elite, including Cary Grant, Charlie Chaplin, Greta Garbo and Joan Crawford, the property has indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, a full scale screening room/theater, an airfield, and the world's largest private zoo. Zebras and other exotic animals still roam the grounds and you might spot one if you keep your eyes peeled as the shuttle bus takes you up the long and winding driveway.

For its Christmas candlelight tours, the castle features a splendid 18-foot-tall tree, mantles festooned with garland and holly as well as docents dressed in period costumes, laughing and enjoying holiday cheer.

The 65,000 square feet castle was completed in 1947. The main house, Casa Grande, features 38 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, 14 sitting rooms and 30 fireplaces. There are also three guesthouses on the estate, one the Hearst family still uses as a retreat.

The family donated the home to the California Department of Parks and Recreation in 1954 on the condition that they could still use it.

Every holiday season the Stan Hywet estate in Akron, Ohio is decked out in some one million lights and features holiday film screenings throughout the house. Photo: Ian Adams

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

The inspiration for Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens started with a trip to Europe and unprecedented access to English manors and other estates. Imagine if someone knocked on your door and asked to take a look around because they wanted to copy elements of your home, which is basically how the Tudor Revival was designed.

Located in Akron, Ohio, it is the 14th largest home in the US and the sixth largest with public access. The 65,000-square-foot estate includes five historic buildings and eight historic gardens on 70 acres though it originally sat on 3,000. All of the collections and furnishings in the manor house are original and were once used by the family.

Every year the estate is decked out in some one million lights and features holiday film screenings throughout the house.

The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island was built by newsman Anderson Cooper's great-grandfather. Photo: John Corbett

The Breakers

Also located in Newport is the Breakers mansion, which was built as a summer retreat for Cornelius Vanderbilt, the great-grandfather of Anderson Cooper.

The Breakers replaced a building that burned to the ground, which led to Vanderbilt’s insistence that no structural elements of the home being made from wood, save the flooring, trim and molding. Consequently, its main components include marble, concrete, steel, limestone and brick; the roof is terracotta. It is so solid and sound that it survived the New England Hurricane of 1938 with minimal damage and hardly any flooding.

During Christmas there is plenty of room to host visitors as they watch twirling ballerinas, jazz ensembles and even choirs.

The Vanderbilt family leased the Breakers to the Preservation Society of Newport in County in 1948 for $1 a year. The group later purchased the home in 1972 for less than $400,000 with the stipulation that the family could still reside on site. The family donated most of the furnishings back to the society.

Not part of the tour is the home’s entire third floor where Countess Anthony Szapary the great great granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt lived part time until her death.

The countess would occasionally join tours and correct docents mistakes about the home. Sounds just like home.

