Biden considers desert drilling ban at US tribal conference

US President Joe Biden is holding a conference on Monday with leaders of Native American tribes in which he will discuss a proposed oil and gas drilling ban in a part of the New Mexico desert considered by some groups to be sacred, the White House said.

In addition to the coronavirus response, public safety and economic assistance on tribal lands, the main topic at the conference will be Mr Biden's push to protect wild and historic areas from energy companies, in a break with the aggressively pro-drilling policies of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Before the meeting, the Biden administration said it was considering a 20-year ban on new drilling in the Greater Chaco area of New Mexico.

The Chaco zone has “great cultural, spiritual and historical significance to many Pueblos and Indian tribes” and contains “thousands of artefacts that date back more than one thousand years”, the White House said.

It is also one of 24 places in the US inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List.

The drilling ban would only apply to federal leases in a 16-kilometre zone around Chaco Canyon. It would not affect existing operations or lands under private, state or tribal authority.

The proposed restrictions on drilling come as Mr Biden faces political pressure over rocketing fuel prices amid a broader rise in Covid-19 pandemic-related inflation.

Mr Trump was cheered by Republicans when he stripped federal protections around the country to encourage oil and gas production. Mr Biden has sought to roll that back.

In October, Mr Biden restored environmental protections for two wild Utah expanses linked to America's indigenous history and a biodiverse area of the Atlantic Ocean.

Mr Biden also became the first US president to issue a proclamation for Indigenous Peoples' Day, which coincides with the increasingly contentious national holiday celebrating explorer Christopher Columbus.