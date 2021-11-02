US CDC advisers back Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11

An advisory panel for the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old, marking a major milestone in the nation's effort to combat the pandemic.

The backing paves the way for about 28 million children to be inoculated, with many of them already back in school for in-person learning.

Immunisations could begin this week, as Pfizer is already packing and shipping the first orders to states and pharmacies to be ready.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky now must sign off on agency's recommendation before vaccines are rolled out. The US Food and Drug Administration signed off on emergency authorisation for the paediatric vaccine last week.

“Today is a monumental day in the course of this pandemic,” Dr Walensky told the advisory panel before the vote on Tuesday.

She said while the risk of severe disease and death is lower in young children than adults, it is real — and that Covid-19 has had a profound social, mental health and educational impact on children, including widening disparities in learning.

“There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year,” Dr Walensky said.

“Paediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.”

And many paediatricians and parents have clamoured for protection for children so they can resume normal childhood activities without risking their own health — or the fear of bringing the virus home to a more vulnerable family member.

The number of kiddos saying they can’t wait to be vaccinated just makes me 😭 we’ve taken so much from these kids. Time to give a little back #GetVaccinated #thankyouscience — Tamar SB (@Tamarsb88) November 2, 2021

As excited as I am for my 7 yo to get vaccinated, she CANNOT WAIT to get vaccinated against covid because she doesn’t want to worry that she will get sick or worse make anyone around her sick. “Kids matter and we deserve this.” Yes they really do 💕 — Vinny Arora MD MAPP (@FutureDocs) October 27, 2021

So happy for all the kids and their parents who’ll be able to get the vaccine. ♥️🥺 https://t.co/NDQEcEKUXN — Shazaq Khalid (@shazaqk) October 27, 2021

One third of parents with children aged 5-11 say their child will be vaccinated “right away” once eligible, a KFF Vaccine Monitor report showed in late September. About one in five said their child would “definitely not” be vaccinated.

Dr Sara Oliver, a scientist with the CDC, told the panel on Tuesday that the agency projects that vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds will reduce transmission of coronavirus by 8 per cent — or about 600,000 cases — between November and March of next year.

She also said that vaccination of this age group “would dampen, but not eliminate, a new variant emergence” if that were to happen.

More than 8,300 children in this age group have been admitted to hospital with the disease, about a third requiring intensive care, government data showed. The CDC has recorded at least 94 deaths in that age range.

Covid-19 has ranked among the top 10 leading deaths for children aged 5-14 so far in 2021, a KFF analysis of CDC data showed.

The children receiving the paediatric vaccine will receive their two shots three weeks apart, but their dosage will be one third the size of that given to those aged 12 and up.

Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, said their paediatric vaccine shows 90.7 per cent efficacy against Covid-19 in a clinical trial for children aged 5-11.

About one quarter of parents say their child has had to quarantine because of possible exposure to Covid-19 at school, KFF said. Dr Oliver also brought up the benefit of how child vaccinations could lead to stabilisation in the US workforce since parents may not have to stay home for children who need to quarantine.

