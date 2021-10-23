Former US president Barack Obama hits campaign trail for New Jersey governors race

Former president Barack Obama will make a campaign appearance on Saturday with New Jersey governor Phil Murphy who's facing a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Mr Obama also campaigned for Mr Murphy in 2017, during a time when vote fraud hysteria and fake news had many would-be voters disenfranchised.

“We are rejecting a politics of fear,” Mr Obama said at the time.

“Some of the politics we see now, we thought we put that to bed … This is the 21st century, not the 19th century.”

Polls show the Democratic incumbent leading Mr Ciattarelli 50 per cent to 41 per cent, according to a Stockton University poll, but that doesn’t have the Democrats resting on any laurels.

First Lady Jill Biden also campaigned there on October 15, saying “this election will set a course for a year from now” during her first political trip of her husband’s presidency.

Speaking at an early voting rally at Middlesex College in Edison, New Jersey, Ms Biden clapped on stage to “It’s My Life,” by New Jersey icon and Biden supporter Jon Bon Jovi.

“We can’t get complacent. We have to get to work,” said Ms Biden.

The loudest applause of the event came when Ms Biden joked, “Heck, today’s Friday. So go grab a beer and go vote.”

Mr Obama will also hit the campaign trail tomorrow for Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election where polls are showing it almost a dead heat Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin.

In Virginia especially, which President Joe Biden won by a comfortable 10 per cent last year, a defeat in the governor’s race could spell trouble for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, when control of Congress is at risk of flipping to Republicans.

The president’s approval ratings have fallen to some of the lowest levels of his White House tenure amid congressional fights over infrastructure and voting rights.

