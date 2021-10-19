FBI raids home of Putin associate and Russian oligarch in Washington

Federal agents were restricting access to Oleg Deripaska's stately mansion behind Embassy Row

FILE PHOTO: President of En+ Group, Oleg Deripaska attends an agreement signing ceremony with the Krasnoyarsk region's government, in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
Reuters
Oct 19, 2021

The FBI is conducting “law enforcement activity” at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a representative for the US law enforcement agency.

Federal agents were outside the property located behind Embassy Row and restricting access, NBC reporter Tom Winter wrote in a post on Twitter.

Representatives for the US Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Mr Deripaska, an influential billionaire and an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been blacklisted by the US. Washington previously dropped sanctions against his two main companies, aluminium giant Rusal and its parent, En+ Group.

He had sued to have the sanctions lifted but his lawsuit was dismissed in June.

The Russian citizen is also a known associate of Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign manager and among the first people to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which examined possible co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Court documents revealed after Mr Deripaska sued Mr Manafort that he lent the Trump adviser $10 million and paid him for consulting services in Ukraine.

Another Russian associate of Mr Trump's found himself in hot water yesterday: Lev Parnas has been charged with breaking campaign finance laws.

Updated: October 19th 2021, 4:43 PM
USFederal Bureau Of InvestigationRussiaTrump
