Man sues psychic over ex-girlfriend's curse

A man is suing a psychic who said she could remove a curse on his marriage put there by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend.

Mauro Restrepo, from California, claims the clairvoyant had promised he would be happy again if he paid her $5,100 to exorcise the spell.

But after handing over a down payment, Mr Restrepo said he saw no improvement in his fortunes, according to court papers.

Now he is suing the psychic for fraud and seeking $25,000 in damages.

Mr Restrepo says he sought out Sophia Adams – who calls herself a "psychic love specialist" – to help improve his fortunes during a period of discontent.

"This bad luck was, according to (Ms Adams), placed on (Mr Restrepo) by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend," the suit filed in a Los Angeles court says.

Unless the curse was removed, the misfortune would ruin Mr Restrepo, his children and his marriage, Ms Adams allegedly told him.

But despite receiving an initial $1,000, Ms Adams "did not in any way help (Mr Restrepo's) marriage".

The suit, which also names Ms Adams's husband, daughter and landlords, says Mr Restrepo suffered sleepless nights, anxiety and anguish as a result of the non-removal of the curse.