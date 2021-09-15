Report: Biden to announce alliance with Britain and Australia on tech and defence

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a plan to share advanced technologies in a working group with Britain and Australia. AP

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will reportedly announce a plan to share advanced technologies in a working group with Britain and Australia in a possible move to push back against China.

Politico, which first reported on the initiative, said that Mr Biden will share details of the plan when he addresses the nation on Wednesday.

The White House had earlier said the president would “deliver brief remarks about a national security initiative".

The working group, to be known as AUUKUS, will enable the three countries to share information in areas including artificial intelligence, cyber threats, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities, a White House official and a congressional staffer said.

As part of the pact, the US and UK will share their knowledge of how to maintain nuclear-defence infrastructure, one of the sources said.

Both characterised the plan as a move by western allies to counter China’s rise in the military and technology sectors.