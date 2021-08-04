UN climate conference president seeks to ‘consign coal power to history’

The president of the UN climate conference, Cop26, stressed on Wednesday that he is looking for the world’s largest economies to “consign coal power to history” in the lead up to the summit in Glasgow this November.

“I’ve made it very clear that for me, consigning coal power to history has to be one of the things that we try to achieve on the road to Cop26,” conference head Alok Sharma said in an interview with the US-based Aspen Institute.

“It’s one of those issues that I think is going to be really important and determinative. And that’s why we need to make sure when the G20 leaders meet, that is a commitment that can be made.”

Mr Sharma was unable to convince the G20 — the group of the world’s 20 largest economics — to commit to phasing out coal during a ministerial-level meeting in Italy last month. The leaders of the G20 are scheduled to meet in Rome in October shortly before Cop26 convenes in Scotland.

“After that meeting, I was disappointed that we weren’t able to reach an agreement to phase out outdated coal, that we weren’t able to reach agreement in terms of international financing for local projects around the world,” said Mr Sharma.

However, he said that “there are reasons to be hopeful”, noting the communique emphasised the need to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and end international coal financing.

Cop26 aims to secure commitments from each country in a bid to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5°C above preindustrial levels in the hopes of warding off the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

Mr Sharma noted that global warming has already surpassed 1°C above preindustrial levels.

“I’m having a consistent message that I’m going to bring to governments around the world,” said Mr Sharma, laying out four main objectives that he aims to secure at Cop26 to keep temperatures below 1.5°C.

“First, they need to set out ambitious plans to cut the emissions in the near term by 2030 but then also to make commitments to go to net zero by the middle of the century,” said Mr Sharma. “Secondly, to adapt to climate change that is already happening around us.”

He also called on developed countries to live up to long-standing pledges of delivering $100 billion to help combat the effects of climate change and transition to renewable energy.

“We now have to show developing countries that we’re going to step up to that,” he said.

Lastly, Mr Sharma noted that Cop26 will seek to address “a range of issues that are still outstanding” regarding rules drafted under the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

He also praised US President Joe Biden for re-entering the accord following former president Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement.

“I’m really pleased that we now have an administration in the US that is putting climate change front and centre both in their domestic policy but international policy as well,” said Mr Sharma.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68') Watford 0 Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

